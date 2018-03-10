Barcelona's seemingly relentless march towards the LaLiga title continued on Saturday as they brushed aside 10-man Malaga at La Rosaleda.

Even without star man Lionel Messi, who was with his wife following the birth of their third son, Barca had too much for their hosts as they recorded a 22nd win in 28 league games this season.

The contest was as good as over inside the opening half-hour with Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho putting Barca 2-0 up before Samu Garcia was sent off.

The Malaga winger was shown a straight red card in the 30th minute after flying in on Jordi Alba, leaving the Spain full-back writhing in agony.

Although Barca could not add to their goal tally against LaLiga's bottom club - who have now picked up just two points from a possible 36 since their last win - they had already done more than enough for the victory.

Ernesto Valverde's unbeaten side are now 11 points clear of second-placed Atletico Madrid, who face Celta Vigo on Sunday.

Típico apretón. / Nature calls.🤭

Salir. Entrar. / Out & back in. 🏃🏻‍♂

Vuelta a la carga. / Reload. 🔋

Gol del equipo. / Team goal. ⚽️

➕3⃣

Y vuelta a casa. / Back home. 🏠

¡Seguimos! / Let's keep it up.💪#HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/2r67vxEZlq — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) March 10, 2018

Real Madrid remain 15 points adrift of the leaders after Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice to earn them a 2-1 win at Eibar.

Following on from the Champions League victory over Paris St Germain, another success for Zinedine Zidane's side means they have won eight of their last nine matches across all competitions.

Eibar created several early chances at the Estadio Municipal de Ipurua but fell behind when Ronaldo latched on to a pass from Luka Modric.

Ivan Ramis headed in a corner to equalise after 50 minutes, but with just six minutes remaining Ronaldo doubled his tally after previously being denied by two brilliant saves from Marko Dmitrovic.

It emerged after the game that Real defender Sergio Ramos was forced to take a toilet break during the second half.

The Spain international left the field in the 73rd minute. At the time it was unknown what the reason for Ramos running off was but, with head coach Zinedine Zidane having already made three substitutions, the 31-year-old returned to the action five minutes later.

At the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Rodrigo scored both goals as Valencia boosted their top-four hopes with a 2-0 win over Sevilla.

The Spain international struck in the 25th and 68th minutes as Los Che remained a point behind Madrid and, perhaps more crucially, put an 11-point buffer between themselves and Sevilla in fifth.

At the other end of the table, Levante boosted their survival hopes with a 1-0 win at Getafe, where they had substitute goalkeeper Jorge Ruiz Ojeda sent off from the bench late on.

Defender Coke headed in the winner from a corner with 11 minutes left, before Ojeda was shown a red card after 83 minutes after referee Daniel Trujillo Suarez approached the away bench.

The win moves Levante four points clear of 18th-placed Las Palmas, who have a match in hand. 102217 MAR 18