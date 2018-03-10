Sean Maguire scored his fourth goal in three games but it wasn't enough to stop Preston sliding to a 2-1 Championship defeat at home to Fulham.

The Republic of Ireland striker has been in blistering form since returning from a four-month hamstring injury lay-off last week and found the target again at Deepdale after on-loan Newcastle striker Aleksandar Mitrovic had opened the scoring for the visitors on 69 minutes.

Preston equalised 15 minutes from time through Maguire but Mitrovic made it seven goals in five games in stoppage time to stretch Fulham's unbeaten run to 15 matches and leave the Lilywhites four points off the play-off places.

Leeds appeared to be on course for a morale-boosting win at Reading only to draw 2-2 following Ireland midfielder Eunan O'Kane's own goal.

Pontus Jansson and Pablo Hernandez had scored either side of the break to cancel out Jon Dadi Bodvarsson's opener.

Cardiff continued to pile the pressure on leaders Wolves with a 3-2 victory over relegation-threatened Birmingham.

The Bluebirds had a sixth straight win wrapped up by half-time thanks to goals from Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Craig Bryson and Callum Patterson.

Birmingham reduced the deficit early in the second half through Craig Gardner's penalty and Maxime Colin scored a second deep into stoppage time but Cardiff held on to move back to within three points of Wolves, who were hammered by Aston Villa.

Villa took advantage of another shaky performance by the league leaders to boost their own promotion chances with a crushing 4-1 victory.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side appeared to be coasting towards the Premier League but a run featuring a solitary win in five games has left them looking over their shoulder.

Villa went into Saturday's evening fixture in high spirits following their haul of nine victories from 11 games and they continued their promotion charge against weary Wolves.

Albert Adomah gave Steve Bruce's men an early lead but Diogo Jota equalised to send the visitors into the break level.

Two goals in five minutes from James Chester and Lewis Grabban knocked the stuffing out of Wolves before Birkir Bjarnason netted a late fourth as Villa rubbed salt into their rivals' wounds.

The result left Villa four points behind Cardiff.

Middlesbrough consolidated their place in the play-off spots with a third successive victory to deepen Barnsley's relegation fears.

Daniel Ayala set sixth-placed Boro on their way in the first minute before in-form pair Adama Traore and Patrick Bamford put the hosts in full control.

Kieffer Moore got one back for Barnsley but the 3-1 defeat sees them remain a place above the bottom three.

Bristol City and Sheffield United lost ground on the top six following goalless draws at Burton and Ipswich respectively.

Millwall leapfrogged Brentford and stretched their unbeaten run to 11 games as George Saville scored in the first minute for the second time this week.

His previous such effort came on Tuesday against Hull, who on Saturday eased their relegation fears in thrilling fashion with a 4-3 victory over Norwich in a manic match.

Jackson Irvine put the Tigers in front early on but they found themselves 3-1 down with half-time approaching after James Maddison scored a second penalty to complete his hat-trick.

Abel Hernandez netted a spot-kick either side of the break to level the scores before Harry Wilson earned Hull a memorable win.

Sunderland remain rock bottom after Eberechi Eze netted the only goal to ensure QPR took advantage of goalkeeper Jason Steele's red card just after half-time.

Aaron Wilbraham's stoppage-time header earned lowly Bolton a 1-1 draw at Sheffield Wednesday, who thought they had sealed the points through George Boyd's 78th-minute strike.