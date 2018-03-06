Dundalk manager Stephen Kenny is relishing the opportunity to take on Cork City in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division this Friday in Oriel Park as the leading sides in the country meet in the league for the first time this season.

Cork have had the edge over the Lilywhites in individual battles recently, as well as claiming the last two President’s Cups, FAI Cups and league title.

John Caulfield’s side have made an ominous start to the league, winning all three games, and scoring nine goals in the process.

They also beat their arch-rivals 4-2 in Oriel Park in February. But Dundalk have found their own form by knocking eight goals past Limerick last week.

Kenny told Soccer Republic Extra that Cork’s progression has forced them to raise standards.

"Cork's improvement has forced us all to work harder, to get better. We know that. It can be good in trying to raise our overall standard. There was never a hint of complacency. We were always driven.

"We finished second last season after finishing first three times. This season there are quite a few teams that expect to challenge.

"Last season Cork City deservedly won the league title and they have had a good start again. It's a great game to be involved in and one we are excited about.

"We will have a packed Oriel Park and there will be a level of passion that is great to see.

"It has been mentioned that Oriel Park, and I have mentioned it on several occasions, how it really needs an upgrade to be a modern facility.

"But at the same time, when you walk up the Carrick Road on a Friday night for Dundalk vs Cork City, there will be a sheer passion.

"Cork will bring a sizeable travelling support and Dundalk will come out in force."

The Beast from the East put paid to last week’s league games, giving both teams 10 days to prepare for this fixture.

Kenny said that should see both sides at their best.

"Often you have very little time to prepare but there has been a good lead in to this.

"I'm sure both teams will be adequately prepared and certainly there will be a real edge to it and we're certainly looking forward to it."