Manchester United's Nemanja Matic volleyed a stunning added-time winner as they fought back from two goals down to beat Crystal Palace in an enthralling clash at Selhurst Park and climbed to second place in the Premier League.



Palace, who have never beaten United in the Premier League, took the lead after 11 minutes when Andros Townsend ran onto Christian Bentekes square ball and struck a left-foot shot that deflected off Victor Lindelof past goalkeeper David de Gea.



The hosts went 2-0 in front three minutes into the second half when Jeffrey Schlupp took a quick free kick after a foul on Benteke and left back Patrick van Aanholt raced at goal before firing past De Gea to put Palace in the driving seat.



United pulled a goal back seven minutes later when the unmarked Chris Smalling headed in Antonio Valencias cross and equalised in the 76th when Alexis Sanchez's effort came back off the bar and Romelu Lukaku turned two defenders to fire home.



Matic then snatched the points when his volley from 25 metres curled away from diving keeper Wayne Hennessey into the top corner to put United back into second spot on 62 points, 16 behind Manchester City, and left Palace in the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Gary Neville has criticised Paul Pogba for performing as if "everything he does is like a YouTube or Instagram video" during the first half.

The United midfielder gave the ball away with a long attempted pass before Townsend gave Palace the lead.

"His great weakness is that he plays like he's playing in the park with his mates," said Neville during the half-time analysis on Sky Sports.

"It's like everything he does is like a YouTube or Instagram video. It's like it's not serious, it's like a joke to him in terms of the way he goes about things. "It's no wonder (manager) Jose Mourinho has left him out for the past few weeks a number of times."

Neville was also critical of the lack of chemistry between Pogba's team-mates.

He added: "I've never seen a Jose Mourinho team as inefficient as this. There always efficient teams, they always do things really calmly, they are usually solid in defence.

"He won't recognise, I don't recognise this as a performance. They are just individuals. They play in moments, they are not a unit yet.

"They've got to come together quickly because they've got to finish the season strongly but, most importantly, how are they going to get to a level that competes next season with Manchester City? They are nowhere near that level out there."

Matic told Sky Sports: "After 2-0 it was very difficult for us to come back because they had the crowd behind them but we showed character.

"We believed until the end and we did exactly what the manager wanted from us. He said at half-time that we had to do more than in the first half and I'm happy for these three important points.

"We are improving. We need to do more for sure, because in let's say small games we have dropped some very important points.

"The quality is there for sure but we have to be honest, we have to do more. There are five or six teams that can realistically challenge for the title.

"I hope that next season, and the end of this season, we will learn from our mistakes and hopefully we can do better."