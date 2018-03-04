Robbie Keane enjoyed a dream managerial debut - scoring the only goal in Atletico de Kolkata's Indian Super League defeat of NorthEast United.

The Republic of Ireland's record goalscorer took the reins for ATK's final game of the season from director of football Ashley Westwood, who had been acting as interim manager.

Keane's old Spurs team-mate Teddy Sheringham was sacked earlier this year after a string of poor results.

He struck the crucial goal 10 minutes in, dinking a composed finish past the keeper to ensure his side ended a disappointing campaign on a high.

ATK finished second bottom of the 10-team table, ahead only of NorthEast United, after notching just four wins from 18 games.

Dubliner Keane has made no secret of his desire to embark on a coaching career once he finally hangs the boots up. He obtained his UEFA 'A' License two years ago.