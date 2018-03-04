Seamus Coleman warned Everton they need to pick themselves up off the canvas and start putting games to bed after their 2-1 loss at Burnley left them just seven points clear of the relegation zone.

The Donegal man returned to the starting lineup after three weeks out with a thigh problem

Republic of Ireland defender Coleman, who has suffered a year of recuperation following his horror leg break against Wales, was again impressive for the Toffees but his team let a one-goal lead slip. Now, they're looking over their shoulder again.

"It’s difficult to take," he told the club's website.

"We came knowing they haven’t won in a while and got off to a great start but it was nowhere near good enough. It’s something we need to sort out.

"They went with two up front and it was difficult as they played a few long balls but that’s no excuse. We should be coming here, especially the form they were in, and looking to get three points but we didn’t get that and we’re all very disappointed.

"Individually, all of us weren’t good enough. Burnley were getting second balls when we should have been challenging them and, all in all, it wasn’t good enough. We know we have to better."

Coleman came up against his international colleagues Jeff Hendrick and Stephen Ward at Turf Moor and it was the Dubliners who came away smiling as goals from Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood cancelled out Cenk Tosun's opener.

Everton are tenth, and should be safe, but if Crystal Palace beat Manchester United tomorrow night Sam Allardyce's men will be just four points from the drop zone. Coleman wants a swift response.

"It’s all very cliched saying things like this in interviews but the only way we can get better is by performing and doing it out on the pitch," he added.

"We need to show desire and show we want it. We do have some quality players who should help us do that."