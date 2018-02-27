UEFA has confirmed that 26 teams will now gain direct entry into the Champions League groups stage ahead of the 2018/19 competition.

The Champions League winners and Europa League champions will automatically qualify, while a maximum of five teams from the one league can qualify for Europe's elite club competition.

As a result, only six remaining places will be up for grabs in the qualification process to reach the group stages.

The top four teams from England, Spain, Germany and Italy will now automatically proceed to the group phase, while the top two from the fifth and sixth ranked nation will advance. France and Russia currently hold those rankings.

The Irish champions will again attempt to qualify for the group stages via the Champions Route, with four teams progressing following a range of qualifying rounds.

As things stand, the Irish champions will be entered into the first qualifying round and will need to progress through three further rounds to gain one of the four places on offer.

Kick-off times in the competition are also set to move from the tradition 7:45pm (Irish time) to 5.55pm and 8:00pm (Irish time).

In the Europa League, 17 teams will automatically mover through to the group phase of that competition.