Dundalk v Limerick

Dundalk are already playing catch-up in this season’s Premier Division race and Stephen Kenny’s side will be looking for their first win of the campaign as they entertain Limerick at Oriel Park tonight, kick-off 7:45pm.

The three-in-a-row champions (2014-16) have drawn their opening two games and have yet to hit the back of the net following scoreless encounters with Bray Wanderers and Shamrock Rovers.

As a result of leaders Cork’s impressive 4-1 win in Sligo last night, Kenny’s side are already seven points behind the Leesiders and will be looking to kick-start this year’s title quest with a victory over Limerick tonight.

But Limerick have enjoyed a decent start to the campaign, unbeaten in their first two games, following their victory away in Sligo in their season opener, followed by a 1-1 draw with Bohemians.

Gaffer Talk

Stephen Kenny (Dundalk): "It was a good performance against Shamrock Rovers on Friday night. We just didn’t take our chances on the night. We created a few chances and were unlucky not to win.

"We have to get ourselves back on track tonight. We are back at home to Limerick and have to raise it again. We have to raise our level and hopefully get the victory."

Tommy Barrett (Limerick): "We think we can go everywhere and get a result. There is no point in going out if you think you’re not going to get a result. We will have to look and see who will play.

"We have three games in a week with Shamrock Rovers on Saturday as well and at this time of year that does matter."

Team News

Dundalk: Defender Sean Hoare returns to the squad after recovering from a hamstring injury, while captain Stephen O’Donnell and John Mountney remain out of contention. Karolis Chvedukas was in the squad for the first time this season on Friday and new arrival Marco Tagbajumi made his debut from the bench and will again be in the squad for the visit of Limerick.

Limerick: Strikers Connor Ellis and Danny Morrissey are both doubts ahead of the trip to the north-east as they are struggling with groin and shin injuries respectively. Otherwise, Tommy Barrett has a full squad to choose from.

Bohemians v Derry City

Derry City travel to Dalymount Park to take on Bohemians in the unenviable position of propping up the ten-team Premier Division with no points on the board this campaign.

The Candystripes opened their campaign with a 2-1 defeat away in Waterford and then lost by the same scoreline at Sligo last Friday.

Kenny Shiel’s side will play their third away game on the bounce as they make their way to the capital this evening as they wait to return to the refurbished Brandywell.

Bohemians, on the other hand, have enjoyed a very good start to the season, following their opening night win over city rivals Shamrock Rovers.

Keith Long’s side then showed great character in their second game to grab a late equaliser away in Limerick on Saturday to remain unbeaten.

Gaffer Talk

Keith Long (Bohemians): "This is going to be another really testing challenge for us. We face a Derry side who finished fourth last season, have some excellent players and have one of the league's canniest managers."

Kenny Shiels (Derry City): "We've got to make sure we're better and I'm looking at myself in the preparation, we must prepare better, and I'm looking at the players, they have got to play better. End of story," said Shiels, speaking to BBC Radio Foyle.

"Since I've come in, we've played Bohemians seven times and we've won seven times but that doesn't mean we're going to win against them tonight.

"[Bohemians] produce this myth, ‘we’re part time’, they are not part time. Because you train at a different time of the day – theirs is evening time – it doesn’t make it part time. They are very, very much full time."

Team News

Bohemians: Bohs continue to be without long-term absentees Ryan Swan (cruciate) and Cristian Magerusan (metatarsal), while Rob Manley (hamstring) is likely to miss out.

Keith Ward (hamstring) and Kevin Devaney (ankle) were late withdrawals from the squad that travelled to Limerick but both are expected to be available for selection.

Derry City: Armin Aganovic, Conor McDermott and Gavin Peers are all out injured for City ahead of the trip to Dalymount.