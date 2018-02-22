Sligo Rovers have confirmed the loan signing of Chelsea goalkeeper Mitchell Beeney until 30 June.

The 22-year-old, who has already had loan spells at Newport County and Crawley Town, is a member of the Blues’ Under-23 squad.

He has won the Under-21s Premier League and the FA Youth Cup with Chelsea and has been a part of the first-team squads for Premier League and European fixtures.

Beeney has also played at Under-20 and Under-19 level for England.

He becomes the third signing in 24 hours for manager Gerard Lyttle following Patrick McClean and Calum Waters.

Lyttle said: "Mitchell came over for a few days for the Cabinteely friendly to get a feel of the place and see if he liked it. I think he really took to Sligo, the players, the people around the club and the chance to show what he can do here.

"He is probably approaching a crossroads in his career and this move allows him the opportunity to build on his ability and showcase it. He has had loans spells in League 1 and League 2 and he comes here with the chance to play more first-team football.

"I think Schlings (Micháel Schlingermann) needs this competition. He hasn’t had it beforehand with respect to the other goalkeepers and it makes a huge difference.

"Everyone needs it – someone trying to take your place and knowing they will constantly be looking to get in there because of their ability. Michael is a great pro and both he and Mitchell will have a battle now to be number one."

Beeney is targeting a quick transition to becoming the first-choice goalkeeper at the club.

He stated: "It has been really nice getting to know all the players here. They are a great group and I’m really happy to become part of it. I enjoyed the friendly match and it gave me an insight into the club.

"I’m here to play senior competitive games – that’s what these moves are about. I don’t know a huge amount about the league, only what the manager and staff have told me.

"I have competition in Michael who has had the shirt but it’s all about that if you want to be successful. I’m keen to get in the team and play as many games as I can here."

Meanwhile, Derry City have announced the signing of Jack Doyle from Blackburn Rovers

Doyle joins the Candystripes on a loan deal until the summer.

The 21-year-old has been with Blackburn his entire career and featured in one senior match in the League Cup.