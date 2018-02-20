Glowing reports from U15s coach Damien Duff led Shamrock Rovers to keep a close eye on Fulham full-back Sean Kavanagh and ultimately snatch him from under the noses of Derry City, Stephen Bradley revealed on Tuesday.

Former Republic of Ireland U21 Kavanagh - who was in the Cottagers' academy when Duff plied his trade there - had been training with the Candystripes and looked nailed on to move to the Brandywell.

However, once Bradley came calling the Dubliner admitted he just couldn't turn him down.

Kavanagh could feature in Friday night's home clash with Dundalk in Tallaght pending international clearance.

"I’m delighted to be here," the 24-year-old told the club website.

"It’s the biggest club in Ireland so as soon as it comes knocking it’s hard to say no.

"Stephen McPhail and Stephen Bradley rang me and it came about quite quickly over the weekend to get it done for today. I was really close to signing for Derry, I was just waiting for my deal to get sorted at Fulham.

"But Rovers came knocking and I’m a Dublin boy. It’s tough to turn down Rovers."

Derry boss Kenny Shiels said he believes Kavanagh will go on to prove himself as the best full-back in the Premier Division and Bradley was thrilled to get his man.

"Damien Duff was with Sean at Fulham and made me well aware of him, about a year ago, what type of player and character he was," he said.

"He said if he became available we should definitely try and get him so we just kept tabs on him.

"When we knew he was agreeing to leave Fulham we made contact. He’s been training at Derry and I know they liked him but once we spoke to him he said there’s only one place he wanted to play.

"Sean’s played at a really good level for a number of years now. He can play a number of positions, full-back, left or right-wing or centre-midfield. He has really good quality on the ball.

"He’s a good professional, he wants to work hard and do his business right so it all just fitted for what we need."