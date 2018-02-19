Sergio Aguero was involved in an altercation with a fan as crowd disturbances marred Wigan's shock FA Cup victory over Manchester City on Monday.



TV footage appeared to show the City striker raising his arm to push a supporter away after being confronted during a pitch invasion at the DW Stadium that turned ugly.



A number of jubilant Wigan supporters also celebrated in front of the City fans, sparking further disorder after Latics' 1-0 win.



Advertising hoardings were ripped out and thrown on to the pitch along with other objects.



City have not commented, but it is understand that the club deem the events unacceptable and will be speaking to Wigan about them in the coming days.



Wigan's only comment on the matter came from manager Paul Cook.



Cook said of the pitch invasion: "It's not correct, but I haven't seen these incidents so I'd rather not give an opinion, but players' safety is paramount for everyone."



The club did not wish to comment further. City manager Pep Guardiola did not see the trouble having already headed for the dressing room.



Guardiola said: "I was in the locker room, I didn't see it. It's safer when the fans are not there, but sometimes it happens. The fans respect the players and the players the fans and go inside."



The pitch invasion began after the final whistle was blown and was initially celebratory in nature, but supporters ignored loudspeaker requests to leave the field. Players had difficulties leaving the field and other problems then developed at the end where City fans had been sat.



The game itself was a fiery affair, with Guardiola and Cook involved in a furious touchline row that carried on in the tunnel at half-time.



The flash point had been the sending-off of City's Fabian Delph just before the interval following a challenge on Max Power.



City dominated, but Wigan eventually went on to win with a 79th-minute goal from Will Grigg.