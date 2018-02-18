Real Madrid continued their recent resurgence with a thrilling 5-3 victory over Real Betis in La Liga.

The midweek Champions League triumph over Paris St Germain made it four games unbeaten for Zinedine Zidane's side and they produced another clinical display to avenge Betis' Bernabeu win in September.

The visitors appeared to be on course for a routine victory after Marco Asensio's early strike only for Los Verdiblancos to turn the game on its head through Aissa Mandi's header and Nacho's own goal.

Sergio Ramos nodded home an equaliser early in the second half before Asensio and Cristiano Ronaldo netted to give Real Madrid a two-goal cushion.

Sergio Leon's close-range finish ensured a nervy final few minutes for Zidane's men but Karim Benzema made sure of the win in stoppage time with only his third goal of the season.

Real Madrid moved to within a point of third-placed Valencia but are 10 behind cross-city rivals Atletico, who kept up their chase of leaders Barcelona with a 2-0 home victory over Athletic Bilbao.

Kevin Gameiro and Diego Costa struck second-half goals to make it four straight league wins for Atletico, and reduce Barcelona's lead at the top once more to seven points.

The first half lacked any real rhythm but there was more intensity to Atletico's play after the break and Costa forced Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa into a smart save before Angel Correa and Antoine Griezmann had attempts.

The deadlock was broken after 67 minutes when Correa, Saul Niguez and Griezmann combined for substitute Gameiro to drill home a low shot.

Gameiro then set up Costa 10 minutes from time, the Spain striker finishing smartly for his second league goal since returning to action last month.

Bilbao have now gone six league games without a win as their slide down La Liga continues.

Real Sociedad bounced back from a 5-2 thumping at Real Madrid to ease to a 3-0 win at home to Levante, who stay two points above the relegation zone.

The home side got off to the perfect start as Xabi Prieto put them ahead from the penalty spot in the seventh minute following Sasa Lukic's pull on Imanol Agirretxe.

Prieto was forced off through injury shortly afterwards but his replacement Sergio Canales set up the second goal for Juanmi before the break.

A stunning solo effort from Canales in the 54th minute made it three as Sociedad comfortably saw out the game.

Espanyol edged away from the bottom three as Esteban Granero's late equaliser secured a 1-1 draw with Villarreal.

Pablo Fornals struck a post for Villarreal before Rodrigo put the visitors ahead in the 25th minute with his first LaLiga goal, the young midfielder smashing home after Enes Unal's shot had been blocked.

Sixth-placed Villarreal almost extended their lead when substitute Carlos Bacca rounded home goalkeeper Carlos Lopez only to be crowded out by defenders.

Espanyol did not manage an on-target attempt until Gerard's speculative overhead kick 10 minutes from time.

But mounting home pressure saw Granero curl an 18-yard free-kick over the Villarreal wall, and Espanyol almost won it in stoppage time when Leo Baptistao's shot came back off the crossbar.