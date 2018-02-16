Cork City manager John Caulfield paid tribute to his side's character after they snatched a dramatic late victory over St. Patrick's Athletic at Richmond Park on Friday night.

Cork shot into a 2-0 lead after eleven minutes but were reduced to 10 men not long after when goalscorer Graham Cummins was sent off.

Pat's scored two goals either side of half-time and appeared to have all the momentum with the numerical advantage as the game tipped into the final quarter.

But Kieran Sadlier was credited with a goal after his corner went directly into the net with eight minutes remaining and the visitors hung on to win.

"The first 20-25 minutes we were outstanding and got two great goals. We looked really, really good and we were sort of continuing on from last week's second half (in the President's Cup final).

"Then the sending off happened and it's hard to know after that. We gave away a goal just before half-time. And then at half-time, you're saying, 'let's start the second half right' and then we concede in the first 45 seconds.

"But to be fair, these guys are made of character and strength.

"We were under the cosh but they dug out a fantastic win. It's a good three points. After the sending off we backed off too much but it was difficult. It (the game) really changed with the sending off I felt."

Caulfield said he didn't see the sending off incident but suggested it totally altered the game.

"I have to see it. I just didn't see it. He says he jumped to flick on the ball. But it certainly changed the game because I felt we were totally in control.

"If anything I thought we'd go on and score more. But that's the way it was and Pat's tore into the game. But you have to admire the boys, there were some fantastic blocks and they dug in.

"We got further up the pitch as the half wore on and then to score the third goal with ten to play was phenomenal."