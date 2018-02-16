Bohemians had an unlikely match winner in central defender Dan Casey, who scored twice, as the Gypsies came from behind to beat arch-rivals Shamrock Rovers following a cracking SSE Airtricity League Premier Division clash at Dalymount Park.

Trailing to Ronan Finn’s first half lead, Bohemians stormed back into the match in the second half with Paddy Kavanagh scoring in between Casey’s brace to give the Phibsborough side a rousing victory.

A raucous atmosphere, despite the limited 3,600 attendance, saw the expected frenetic opening with Rovers’ midfielder Greg Bolger fortunate not to see an early yellow card for thundering into Keith Buckley.

Settling just a little better, Bohemians were the first to threaten 10 minutes in; Keith Ward shooting wide from Dinny Corcoran’s lay-off.

Nine minutes later Corcoran was guilty of failing to make true contact with the ball when picked out totally unmarked at the back post from a Kevin Devaney corner.

Corcoran then gave away a free kick which resulted in Rovers taking a 23rd minute lead.

Bolger’s delivery was headed on by Gary Shaw. Graham Burke’s inventive overhead kick came back off a post, wrong-footing home goalkeeper Shane Supple, leaving Rovers’ skipper Finn with an open goal to volley into.

Despite Bohemians working fitfully to get their game going, Rovers continued to be more effective looking in the final third. Burke’s powerful left foot wasn’t too far off bringing them a second goal from a deep in-swinging cross from the right on 36 minutes.

The home side did finish the half strongly, though loud appeals for a handball, when Lee Grace blocked a drive from Devaney inside the area, went unanswered.

Far better on the resumption, Ward’s trickery wasn’t too far off a riposte for Bohemians four minutes in; the little attackers skipping into space only to arrow his low shot narrowly wide.

Rovers ‘keeper Kevin Horgan was then worked for the first time on 58 minutes, collecting Corcoran’s shot on the turn from Oscar Brennan’s flick on.

The pressure mounting, Bolger bravely blocked a drive from substitute Eoghan Stokes before Bohemians’ were deservedly level on 73 minutes.

Casey out-jumped Grace from Ward’s flighted corner to power a header in off a post.

Bohemians then blitzed Rovers to win convincingly with a late double strike.

Winger Kavanagh raced clear onto Brennan’s header from Supple’s clearance to rifle to the net off his right foot on 81 minutes.

Casey then got his second of the game three minutes later.

Rovers were a shambles defensively as they failed to deal with Ward’s free kick from the right as Casey rose to loop a header to the net over the stranded Horgan.

Bohemians: Shane Supple; Derek Pender, Rob Cornwall, Dan Casey, Darragh Leahy; Paddy Kavanagh, Keith Buckley, Oscar Brennan, Kevin Devaney (Eoghan Stokes 63); Keith Ward (Philip Gannon 87); Dinny Corcoran (Rob Manley 90+3).

Shamrock Rovers: Kevin Horgan; Ethan Boyle, Roberto Lopes, Lee Grace, Ally Gilchrist; Greg Bolger; Joel Coustrain, Ronan Finn (David McAllister 74), Graham Burke, Brandon Miele (Dan Carr 83); Gary Shaw.

Referee: Paul McLaughlin (Donegal)