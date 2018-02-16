The FAI has signaled its support for a new UEFA directive which instructs all stewards and security personnel to allow flares and pyrotechnics to burn out before removing them from either the stands or the field of play.

The directive was issued due to the danger of injury involved in picking them up. It also raises the possibility that games will be delayed or halted while officials wait for flares to burn out.

In a statement released ahead of the new League season, the FAI reiterated its support for UEFA's zero tolerance stance on flares and pyrotechnics at grounds in order to ensure the safety of supporters.

In recent years. several League of Ireland clubs have paid substantial fines for appearance of flares at games.