Eamon Dunphy has hailed two successive nights of "outstanding" performances by Premier League sides in the Champions League round-of-16 ties.

Dunphy was speaking after Liverpool’s 5-0 demolition of Porto in the away leg in Portugal, which followed on from eye-catching results for both Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City the previous night.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side battled back from 2-0 down in Italy to claim a 2-2 draw with Juventus which puts the Londoners in the driving seat for the return leg at Wembley, while City will enjoy a 4-0 lead when Basel arrive in Manchester for the second leg.

"We used to sit here for years, until very recently, saying the Premier League is over-rated, over-hyped and teams didn’t do so well when it got to the knock-out stages in Europe," Dunphy told viewers.

"Now two nights back-to-back we have had outstanding performances.

"It was great football, but it was structured. There was thought behind it"

"That was an outstanding performance by Liverpool, even taking into account the opposition.

"It was structured what Liverpool were doing. It wasn’t mad stuff, or magic football. It was great football, but it was structured. There was thought behind it.

"I was hugely impressed."