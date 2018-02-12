Shamrock Rovers have added former Huddersfield Town striker Daniel Carr to their squad ahead of Friday night's Dublin derby against Bohemians.

The Hoops kick off their Airtricity League Premier Division campaign at Dalymount Park with optimism high that they can build on last year's third-placed finish.

After being released by the Reading academy in 2012, Carr dropped down to non-league level with Eastbourne Borough and then Dulwich Hamlet, where he scored 25 goals in a season.

The London-born striker had a trial with Liverpool before signing for Huddersfield Town. He saw limited game time at the Terriers, and had five loan spells in an unsettled three-year period.

Carr re-joined Dulwich in 2016 and had a short stint with Leatherhead, scoring 8 goals in 14 appearances under Jimmy Bullard before moving to Karlstad BK in Sweden.

"I did know about Rovers before; my best mate is from Ireland, he played in the league and I followed it," said the 24-year-old.

"There’s some very hard working, talented guys here. I’m very impressed. Hopefully I can come in with my attributes and it works well for the team.

"I’ve heard about the Bohs-Rovers rivalry and it’s going to be fun to play in it. I’m buzzing for it on Friday."

Boss Stephen Bradley believes the new man can hit thr ground running in Ireland.

"He’s had a few clubs," he said. "He went through a spell where he was really good and had a lot of interest from big clubs, a lot of offers.

"Things didn’t happen and he lost his way a bit but that happens with most footballers. We’ve spoken to enough people and got to know him enough to feel that he’s a good character and here to do things the right way.

"When you talk to him you get from him that he knows where he let himself down before. It feels like he has a point to prove, he’s really ambitious to show people how good he is. I think Dan will score goals."