The FAI has confirmed that Ireland will host the USA in an international friendly at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, 2 June.

Like Ireland, the USA failed to qualify for this summer's World Cup in Russia and will now provide the opposition for Ireland's final game of the season ahead of the summer break.

The United States last visited the Aviva Stadium in November 2014 where Martin O'Neill's came out on top 4-1.

Robbie Brady bagged a brace and further goals from Anthony Pilkington and James McClean secured a facile win for Martin O'Neill's side.

The game will come five days after Ireland will have met France in Paris and acts as the final warm-up for the UEFA Nations League, which kicks off on 6 September away to Wales.