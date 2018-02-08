The Football Association of Ireland have said there is insufficient evidence to bring any charges after the investigation into alleged match-fixing surrounding the friendly match between Bray Wanderers and Waterford.

The investigation, which was conducted in addition with an investigation run by An Garda Siochana, could not be brought forward for any breaches of FAI rules as a result.

The game took place on Friday, 8 September.

The FAI added that they have a zero tolerance policy to match-fixing.