All 20 SSE Airtricity League clubs have been granted licences for the new season, meaning the league line-up will remain unchanged for the big kick-off on 16 February.

Doubts remained over Bray Wanderers and Athlone Town after perilous financial times last season.

The Independent Club Licencing Committee must be satisfied that budgets are prudent and outstanding debts are either cleared or plans are put in place to deal with it.

In all, 16 Premier Division and four First Division licences were awarded.

Premier Division

Athlone Town, Bohemians, Bray Wanderers, Cork City, Derry City, Drogheda United, Dundalk, Finn Harps, Galway United, Limerick, Longford Town, Shamrock Rovers, Shelbourne, Sligo Rovers, St Patrick's Athletic, Waterford.

First Division

Cabinteely, Cobh Ramblers, UCD, Wexford.