Southampton dragged themselves out of the relegation zone with a 3-2 win at bottom club West Brom.

There was a minute's applause ahead of the game in memory of former Baggies striker Cyrille Regis.

Ahmed Hegazi headed West Brom into the lead following a corner after just four minutes.

The Saints were level on 40 minutes through a 20-yard strike from Mario Lemina and went in front just before half-time when Jack Stephens headed in.

James Ward-Prowse added a third on 55 minutes with a curling free-kick and Salomon Rondon's goal was mere consolation.

Brighton boosted their hopes of staying clear of the relegation scrap with a 3-1 home win over West Ham.

Glenn Murray put the hosts ahead on eight minutes but the Hammers were level on the half-hour through a well-taken goal by Mexico forward Javier Hernandez.

Winger Jose Izquierdo lashed in a superb angled strike on 61 minutes to put Brighton back in front, with Pascal Gross drilling home a third after 75 minutes.

Bournemouth continued their good form with a couple of late goals to beat Stoke 2-1 at home.

The Cherries, who won 3-0 at Chelsea in midweek, had to come from behind after Stoke took the lead after just five minutes through Xherdan Shaqiri's header.

With 20 minutes left, Joshua King equalised, and on 79 minutes substitute Lys Mousset headed in Jordon Ibe's free-kick at the back post to secure all three points.

Leicester and Swansea drew 1-1 at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes were again without forward Riyad Mahrez, who had missed training in the wake of a deadline-day move to Manchester City falling through.

Jamie Vardy gave Leicester the lead on 17 minutes and Swansea lost midifleder Leroy Fer to what looked a serious ankle injury after 34 minutes.

But the visitors, who had beaten both Liverpool and Arsenal to boost their survival hopes, equalised on 53 minutes through Federico Fernandez's header.