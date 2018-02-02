Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says new signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been ill and that his fitness will be assessed ahead of Saturday's match against Everton at the Emirates.

Aubameyang's transfer from Borussia Dortmund for a club-record £56m fee was rubber-stamped on Wednesday but the Gabon international may not feature against the Toffees, according to the Gunners boss.

Wenger said: "Aubameyang was sick, so we will assess him."

Wenger admitted the deal to sign Aubameyang had been complicated by two other factors - Olivier Giroud's move from Arsenal to Chelsea and Michy Batshuayi's loan move from Chelsea to Dortmund.

"It was difficult because of course Dortmund needed a replacement," the Frenchman said.

"It was a cryptic deal because Giroud went to Chelsea and Batshuayi went to Dortmund. That is why it was short in time and tense until the end."

Wenger confirmed midfielder Jack Wilshere was also a doubt for the Everton game because of illness, but was "hopeful" he could be in the squad.

He welcomed the decision of German playmaker Mesut Ozil to sign a new deal with Arsenal, saying: "Many predicted Ozil would not commit but it is good news for Arsenal - the fact you can keep a player of that calibre is good news."