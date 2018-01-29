Sky Bet League One leaders Wigan will hope history can repeat itself after landing an FA Cup rematch with Manchester City in the fifth-round draw.
The DW Stadium clash will stir memories of the 2013 final when Wigan - then sliding out of the Premier League - snatched a stunning late winner to clinch the cup through a Ben Watson header.
In the pick of the other ties, new Swansea boss Carlos Carvalhal will face a quick return to his former club Sheffield Wednesday, provided the Swans beat Notts County.
Manchester United will travel to either Huddersfield or Birmingham, who battled out a 1-1 draw at the weekend and face a replay at St Andrew's.
Chelsea face Hull at Stamford Bridge while Millwall could face Tottenham in a repeat of last season's quarter-final provided they win replays over Rochdale and Newport respectively.
West Brom and Southampton meet in an all-Premier League clash, Sheffield United travel to Leicester, while Brighton face 1987 winners Coventry.
FA Cup Fifth Round
Sheffield Wednesday v Notts County/Swansea
West Brom v Southampton
Chelsea v Hull
Leicester City v Sheffield United
Huddersfield/Birmingham v Manchester United
Millwall/Rochdale v Newport/Tottenham
Brighton v Coventry
Wigan v Manchester City
Ties to be played 16-19 February
2 - Wigan Athletic have won their last two FA Cup meetings with Manchester City; in the 2013-14 sixth round (2-1) and in the 2013 FA Cup final (1-0). Watson. pic.twitter.com/vLJhNZmXiY— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 29, 2018