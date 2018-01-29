West Ham defender Arthur Masuaku has been banned for six games by the Football Association for spitting at Wigan midfielder Nick Powell.

The Hammers left-back apologised after being sent off during Saturday's 2-0 FA Cup loss against the League One side on Saturday.

The FA's website published an updated suspension list on Monday with Masuaku scheduled to be out of action until March 10.

On Sunday, the Frenchman issued a statement to say the incident was "totally unacceptable" and "in the heat of the moment".

"I want to say sorry for my actions yesterday - I let down my team-mates, the manager, coaches, board and fans," he added.

"It was in the heat of the moment and out of character for me but I know it was totally unacceptable and I will learn form the first red card of my career."