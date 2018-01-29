Everton manager Sam Allardyce has confirmed Seamus Coleman is in the squad for their Premier League game with Leicester on Wednesday.

The former Sligo Rovers man made his return from a broken leg in an Under-23 match last week against Portsmouth, playing an hour.

The Republic of Ireland captain suffered the horrific injury in the World Cup qualifier against Wales at the Aviva Stadium last March.

Allardyce said: "He is training regularly and in the squad now. He seems that, touch wood, hopefully from here on in he can have an injury-free run until the end of the season.

"He is a very important player as well all know and from my point of view, if and when he does play in the team, he needs time. He has been out an awful long time."

Coleman stated last week: "To be able to walk out of the tunnel and see the stadium was great. I managed to get some minutes under my belt and that was fantastic. I treated it like a first-team game and gave it everything.

"I’ve been looking forward to that moment for the last few months – just being able to get the kit on, doing up the shin-pads, rolling my socks up and walking out there. It was great to be able to feel like a footballer again – it’s a fantastic feeling."

The Everton boss also spoke about James McCarthy’s successful operation following his double leg break against West Brom.

"It went well. He is recuperating back in his hometown Glasgow. There is not an awful lot we can do with him just yet. We’ll bring him back and pick the right rehab for him.

"That may well be away from the football club rather than at the football club because there is an awful lot going on day-in and day-out here.

"Maybe particular attention to James somewhere in Europe might be an opportunity for us to consider."