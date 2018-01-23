Seamus Coleman remains on the road to recovery and the Ireland captain will take another positive step towards full fitness as he lines out for the Everton Under-23 side this evening.

Coleman has not played competitive football since breaking his leg in an Ireland international against Wales in March 2017, however, the defender has been named in the squad for tonight's home clash with Portsmouth.

💙 | We can confirm Seamus Coleman is set to feature for #EFCU23 at Goodison tonight!



🎥 Watch live on our YouTube channel from 7pm.



👉 https://t.co/gJZQ0FRmE3 pic.twitter.com/wELo5PU745 — Everton (@Everton) January 23, 2018

The former Sligo Rovers defender has been back training with the first team in recent weeks, following a sustained period of recuperation as Coleman built up his stamina and strength on his leg.

Coleman's return will prove a real boost to Ireland manager Martin O'Neill who will be bringing his squad to Turkey in March for an international friendly and will, no doubt, be keen to have his captain back in a playing capacity.

Everton team-mate and fellow Ireland international, James McCarthy, suffered a similar fate on Saturday, breaking his leg in a clash with West Brom and has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Tonight's encounter will be streamed live on Everton's YouTube channel.