Portugal 1-3 Republic of Ireland

Colin Bell's Republic of Ireland Women's side rounded off an important week in the Azores with an impressive 3-1 win over Portugal.

Goals from captain Katie McCabe, Leanne Kiernan and Louise Quinn secured the victory against the hosts, who qualified for the European Championships in the summer, with Diana Silva’s strike a late reply.

Ireland suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat in the first international friendly between the two sides on Thursday and Bell made two changes from the defeat.

Ruesha Littlejohn started her first game since September 2016 and she was partnered up front by Shelbourne striker Leanne Kiernan.

The latter was heavily involved for Ireland’s opener just past the half-hour. Peamount winger Heather Payne latched onto a loose ball on the half-way line and put Kiernan through down the right, and it was her brilliant cross which found McCabe to head home.

Three minutes after the break, Kiernan had a deserved goal of her own. Niamh Fahey played a long ball forward and the Cavan-native used her blistering pace to beat the defender to the ball and fire home over the keeper.

Ireland continued to dominate the game with a McCabe long-range effort just tipped over in the 50th minute before Arsenal defender Quinn added a third and secured the victory.

The quick-thinking McCabe collected a short left-sided corner and found a pin-point cross for Quinn to rise highest and head home off the post.

Diana Silva scored a consolation for the hosts with 10 minutes remaining as Ireland get the perfect result to round off the two-game week in the Azores.