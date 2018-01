Javi Gracia has been named head coach of Watford, succeeding Marco Silva who was sacked earlier today.

The 47-year-old Spaniard has signed an 18-month deal with the Premier League team.

Silva had been a target for Everton earlier in the campaign after an excellent start, but a run of one win in 11 matches cost him his job.

Watford said Everton's approach for Silva had been "the catalyst" for this decision.