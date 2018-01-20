Barcelona have dismissed Spanish reports that they are trying to sign Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid.

A statement from Barcelona on Saturday said the club "strongly denies" the link.

Several Spanish newspapers reported that an agreement with Griezmann has been reached.

But Barcelona are adamant that is not the case, and will not want to upset Atletico who in December complained to FIFA over concerns their LaLiga rivals were lining up the France striker.

Griezmann, 26, is contracted to Atletico until 2022.

Barcelona's statement read: "FC Barcelona strongly denies the information that has appeared over the course of the last few hours in different media regarding Atletico Madrid player, Antoine Griezmann, and an alleged deal with our club.

"FC Barcelona expresses its objections in the face of these events and reiterates its full respect for the institution of Atletico Madrid."