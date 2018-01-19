It had been flagged up for a few months now, but word finally came through on Thursday that a US-based consortium - PEAK6 - are the the new owners of Dundalk FC.

PEAK6, who also have a stake in Premier League side Bournemouth, have purchased 100 per cent of the club's shares and in a statement said: "We are excited to take up the reins and help build on the club’s success. We are confident that with all of us working together there will be many more good days and nights ahead for Dundalk FC."

The previous owners, Andy Connolly and Paul Brown, will remain involved as ambassadors.

Dundalk general manager Martin Connolly, while not giving too much away on plans for the future, is nevertheless is excited as to where the club in the wake of this purchase are heading.



"Speaking to RTÉ Sport, he said: "It secures the future of the club in a longer term. We have other plans in place and they'll be unveiled over the next couple of weeks. We are very intent on making Dundalk FC the biggest and most successful football club in Ireland.

"Everybody knows the Dundalk story over the last three or four years. The goal is to build on that success and, in particular, the success we enjoyed in Europe.

"There'll be a new CEO in place in the next week and there are plans for some of the new owners to visit Oriel Park by the end of the month.

Crucially, for supporters of the Co Louth outfit, Connolly is stressing that the club going forward won't lose its local identity.

"The club will remain a community-based football club and it will be here for the local people and that's important," he added.

"We've had massive support in the last three or four years and the new owners want to vuild on that.

"There is a wee bit of nervousness and a wee bit of excitement around the town but I think people will get behind the new owners and I have no doubt about that."