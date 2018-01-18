Billy Dennehy has signed for Limerick ahead of the 2018 SSE Airtricity League season.

The attacking midfielder has spent the last two seasons at St Patrick's Athletic, having previously played with Cork City and Shamrock Rovers.

Dennehy won the league twice during his time at Rovers as well as helping the Dublin side reach the group stages of the Europa League, and will bring a wealth of experience to new manager Tommy Barrett's side ahead of the new campaign.

Barrett was only appointed to the position last weekend and has already been busy building his squad, having previously added Conor Ellis and Eoin Wearen.