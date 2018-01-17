League One leaders Wigan stunned top-flight Bournemouth with a thumping 3-0 win in the FA Cup third round.

The Latics secured a fourth-round home tie against West Ham thanks to goals from Sam Morsy, Dan Burn and Callum Elder's goals below.

Both sides made changes for the replay but Bournemouth's fans were left unimpressed by their team's efforts.

Morsy tucked in a rebound from 12 yards to give the hosts the lead at half-time, and Burn and Elder struck within three second-half minutes to complete the Cherries' humiliation.

"Games go for you sometimes," said Wigan manager Paul Cook.

"Tonight everything's gone our way. We can enjoy the night, it's a good win for us but the scoreline, in my opinion, was very flattering to us."

On facing West Ham at home in the next round, Cook added: "It's a fantastic game, West Ham are a big club with massive support. I'm sure they'll travel here in large numbers. For us, it's a good diversion from the league but nothing can detract from our main objective which is trying to be promoted this season."

Jordan Ayew scored a goal reminiscent of Ricky Villa for Tottenham in the 1981 final replay as Swansea beat Wolves 2-1.

Ayew burst into the area, cutting one way and the other as he evaded six challenges before slotting past keeper Will Norris.

Diogo Jota equalised for Championship leaders Wolves but three minutes later Wilfried Bony won it for the Swans, who head to Notts County in round four.