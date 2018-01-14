Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp expressed pride in his team after their dramatic 4-3 defeat of Manchester City and dismissed criticism of goalkeeper Loris Karius for concession of City's first goal.

The German was full of praise for his side's display, claiming they made City look "insecure".

"That is how football can look if two teams combine quality, skills with attitude," he said.

"I think we deserved the three points, but they deserved that it was not as clear as it was five minutes before the end. I never thought the result would be 4-1, even when we were 4-1 up.

"I'm really proud of my boys that we could perform like we performed tonight."

Klopp insisted he "was not worried" about City's fightback, as his focus was on the positives in his own side's display.

"I'm really interested in the performance and we showed a few signs tonight, very important signs," he said.

"Not only second half, but especially second half, we played pressing from another planet.

"It looked like they were insecure, but it was all forced by us. It was really brilliant.

"It is so difficult. If it was not that difficult a lot more teams would do it, so I was really happy about that."

Klopp refused to blame Loris Karius' for City's first goal, saying Sane's effort which beat the goalkeeper at his near post was "world class".

"People always find a hair in the soup and I'm not like this," he said. "The Man City goalkeeper made Mo Salah's goal (with an awful clearance), probably nobody will talk about that."

Klopp also revealed Emre Can, who lasted 79 minutes before being substituted, had been ill before the game.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was gracious in defeat, but admitted his side had to show greater defensive resilience after falling 2-1 down.

"Congratulations Liverpool for the victory," he said.

"In the second half we started much better (than in the first), the game was in our hands, we had one or two chances on the counter-attack and the finishing was not good.

"And after 10,15 minutes the 1-1 to 4-1 - in football you can concede one goal, but you have to be stable and in that moment we were not solid enough.

"After the second goal they scored the third and fourth and after that it's always a complicated recovery."

Guardiola refused to comment on speculation that Alexis Sanchez would be leaving Arsenal for one of the two Manchester clubs in the next 48 hours.