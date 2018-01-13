Quique Sanchez Flores has announced that he intends to remain with Espanyol amid widespread speculation that he had been offered the Stoke City job, throwing Martin O'Neill's future into yet more uncertainty.

Flores had been expected to tell his current club Espanyol that he was bound for the Premier League strugglers.

Stoke-based BBC journalist Matt Sandoz told RTÉ yesterday that the Spanish manager was Stoke's preferred choice and that he expected an announcement to be made soon.

However, Flores ended that speculation on Saturday afternoon, saying he is happy at Espanyol and wishes to remain with the club.

The former Benfica and Atletico Madrid boss said in quotes reported by the Spanish press: "I am and will be coach of Espanyol.

"I belong to Espanyol, I have a contract and I'm honest with this club. I'm well, absolutely content with my situation, and I don't have to explain anything else.

"I'm here and at no point have I said the opposite. It's the facts that matter and nothing else. The facts are that the players don't want to leave and the coach also continues."

Earlier in the week, it was reported that Republic of Ireland manager O'Neill was a potential candidate for the vacant Stoke position and was personally keen on taking the job.

Talk of O'Neill departing for Stoke was quietened once Flores's name entered the discussion. However, today's confirmation of Flores's intentions means that the Stoke position remains up for grabs.