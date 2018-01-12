Chelsea's former youth coach Graham Rix and ex-chief scout Gwyn Williams have denied "all and any allegations of racial or other abuse" after they were the subject of shocking allegations in a Guardian newspaper article.

Published on Friday, the article claims that three former youth-team players at Chelsea have launched legal claims against the club as a result of their treatment by Rix and Williams during the 1990s.

The claims have already been investigated by the police and no further action was taken, but they are still being looked at by the club and the FA.

In a statement, the pair's lawyer Eddie Johns said: "Our clients deny all and any allegations of racial or other abuse.

"These allegations were the subject of a thorough investigation by specialist officers of the Metropolitan Police Service. The MPS did not consider there was sufficient evidence even to report it to the Crown Prosecution Service. Our clients cooperated with that investigation.

"The allegations in the Guardian newspaper are contained, as we understand it, within correspondence sent to Chelsea Football Club. That correspondence has not been seen by our clients or by us.

"No correspondence has been sent to our clients or us by these individuals or those representing them. We will of course deal with any allegations if made directly to our clients. Our clients are cooperating fully with the FA in this matter."