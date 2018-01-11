With Martin O'Neill and Roy Keane in the running to take over at Stoke City in the Premier League, it’s worth looking at who the FAI can move for to replace the high-profile duo that led the country to one major tournament and the play-off for another.

Regardless of some of the criticism O’Neill faced for the defeat to Denmark, and some of the performances on the way, the ex-Celtic boss was a big success for chief executive John Delaney.

The renenue generated from Euro 2016 and the big crowds that turned out for some of the qualifiers took pressure off the FAI during a tough period financially.

With the carrot of games in Dublin for Euro 2020, the next qualifying campaign is arguably the most important faced by an Irish boss.

Here are some of the contenders if O’Neill and Keane move on.

Michael O'Neill

The in-demand Northern Ireland boss is being chased by Scotland with his current £500,000 salary about to increase considerably, regardless of which job he takes.

It would be a major outlay for the FAI to beat off the Scottish offer which is still on the table it seems.

But the remarkable job he has done for the IFA could be worth it. While some Irish fans would like to see a more attacking major, the results the former Shamrock Rovers manager has achieved will certainly appeal to the employer.

Mick McCarthy

He’s got the t-shirt and knows the job, albeit some fans will never forget the fallout of the 2002 World Cup. Ipswich Town compete regularly in the top half of the Championship on a small budget, with McCarthy using the transfer market to unearth gems and kick start career that were on a downward spiral.

However, his relationship with the fans has not been as good as the last couple of season has seen some clashes. Would Irish football unite behind McCarthy? Yes, and he has the experience to manage all facets of the job.

Chris Hughton

Unfortunately for the FAI, a successful Premier League manager currently in a job is probably out of their reach. Brighton would make a firm stand to keep the man that has led them to the top tier in England and it would be very hard for the former international to walk away on the brilliant position he has taken the club to. He could be the right man, but this is the wrong time.

Stephen Kenny

The Dundalk boss led his side to the Europa League and saw his stock rise considerably, but ended up staying with the Lilywhites. His motivational skills, organisation and ability to implement a game plan is particularly impressive, but the quality of football produced in doing so is what makes Kenny so appealing.

However, while League of Ireland fans would be thrilled, the same problems that faced Brian Kerr are likely to hit Kenny. An outsider again.

Neil Lennon

The former Celtic boss has been working his way back up the ladder after a disappointing move to Bolton Wanderers and he has done it well. Lennon has taken Hibs back to the Scottish Premiership and are pushing for Europe. He is certainly a contender.