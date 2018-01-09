Republic of Ireland U21 Corey Whelan penned a new deal with Liverpool before Christmas. Now, the Chester-born defender is gearing up for a crack at the Merseysiders' great rivals Manchester United in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Whelan joined League Two Yeovil Town on loan last week just in time to help them to a brilliant 2-0 cup win at Bradford City.

Delighted to have made my @YTFC debut and be a part of a Fantastic Win👏🏼 Into the hat for the fourth round of the FA cup! Thanks to all the supporters for making me feel so welcome👍🏼 — Corey Whelan (@coreywhelan1997) January 6, 2018

The lowest-ranked side left in the FA Cup will now host the Red Devils in the fourth round after they were pulled out of the hat together for the second time in four seasons.

It gives Whelan a chance to show his talents against one of the big ones, and further impress Glovers boss Darren Way who described him as "a leader" after he arrived from Liverpool.

"I don't think I could pick anyone better to go up against in the world we live in at the moment," Way told ytfc.net.

"It was an extraordinary achievement to get to the fourth round and to get Manchester United is a special moment for the club.

"I want everyone to enjoy it and embrace the fantastic challenge. The players and supporters deserve it. It's going to be a magical day."