Jimmy Nicholl could not contain his excitement after sealing a return to Ibrox as Rangers assistant manager.



The 61-year-old has been appointed number two to Graeme Murty after Falkirk agreed to allow him to move on from the same role under Paul Hartley.



Nicholl, who has also been Nothern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill's assistant in recent years, had two playing spells at Ibrox in the 1980s.



He told the Rangers website: "I got the opportunity all those years ago with John Greig and Jock Wallace, and then I thought that was going to be it, I'd had my wee spell and fulfilled one of my ambitions.



"Then, three years later I was back with Graeme Souness and Walter Smith. Then, again I thought that was it after that.



"But 30 years later to have the opportunity to go back to Rangers in this capacity as assistant manager with Graeme Murty, I am so excited and chuffed to bits that Graeme has given me this opportunity."