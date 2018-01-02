"Hopefully, that’s just the start of things to come," said Ireland striker Scott Hogan who began the year as he means to go on by grabbing a vital goal, which helped Aston Villa to an emphatic 5-0 victory over Bristol City on Monday.

Hogan opened the scoring at Villa Park, starting and finishing the move in the 23rd minute, with a well-executed looping header from 12 yards out, before going on to create the second for Robert Snodgrass, as his glancing header was only be parried by Luke Steele in the City goal.

The striker’s Villa Park career has not gone according to plan since his big money move from Brentford twelve months ago, however, Hogan will now look to build on the well-taken effort and overall performance and play an active part in the Premier League promotion push for the second half of the season.

"It’s not been a great 12 months but you have got to keep working hard," said Hogan after the game, speaking to AVTV.

"I have not done what the fans expect of me and I am the first to admit that but I will always work hard, it’s how I’ve been brought up.

"And hopefully, I can get some more. I know what I can do and it’s up to me to do it now. And hopefully it is just the start of things to come."

Hogan has only started seven league games this season and his three previous goals came in the League Cup, however, the striker was named in the starting XI for the last three fixtures and will be confident of keeping his place for this weekend’s game away at Nottingham Forest.

And Villa manager Steve Bruce was delighted to see Hogan back on the scoresheet following a "tough" year for the striker, who has spent most of the current season on the bench.

"He really does deserve it because it's been tough for him this last year," said Bruce, following the win, which moved his side up to fifth in the table, now just five points off the automatic promotion places.

"It's not been an easy place to play for a few years," added Bruce.

"Some hit the ground running and it goes really well for them, others it doesn't.

"He's been working hard at it and always believes he's got a goal in him. It was good to see him getting one today."

The as-yet uncapped Ireland international kept his social media reaction low key following the New Year’s Day goal with a succinct statement on his Twitter account, saying: "Hard work will always reward."

Hard work will always reward ⚽️🦁 pic.twitter.com/KQgSVP2jfa — Scott Hogan (@ScottHogan_9) January 1, 2018

Meanwhile, Cork native Connor Hourihane’s fine season at Villa Park continued as the midfielder grabbed the fifth and final goal of the game to take his tally to six for the season.

The former Barnsley midfielder has started 22 of Villa’s 26 league games this season and has proved influential throughout the campaign.

Fellow Ireland international Callum O’Dowda was not part of the Bristol City squad as the midfielder is still recovering from injury.