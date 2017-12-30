Manchester United slipped to third in the Premier League as they were held to a frustrating goalless draw by Southampton at Old Trafford.



Jose Mourinho's side also lost striker Romelu Lukaku to a serious-looking head injury as they were forced to settle for a point for a third game in succession.

After the game Mourinho confirmed that the Belgian striker will be out for at least two games, while also adding that Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be absent for a month due to a recurrence of a knee problem.

The manager suggested that Lukaku's injury was not a drastic one but does not expect to have the Belgian available against Everton or FA Cup opponents Derby, meaning a heavy workload ahead for Marcus Rashford.

Ibrahimovic recently completed a speedy recovery from a career-threatening cruciate knee ligament injury but Mourinho offered a gloomy assessment of the Swede's apparent relapse.

"Zlatan is out for a month, the same knee. (It's) an incredible problem," he told BBC Sport.

"A 37-year-old man, a lion like he says, a real lion, but it's not easy. Now he had a little recurrence and one month out."

The hosts had a strong penalty appeal turned down and had a late Paul Pogba goal disallowed for offside, but Saints arguably deserved a point for their resilience.



Before he went off after a nasty clash of heads with Wesley Hoedt, Lukaku headed over a glorious early chance for United, while Jesse Lingard also put a header narrowly wide.



Lingard also appeared to be frustrated by the hand of Maya Yoshida in the box, but nothing was given by referee Craig Pawson.



The Lukaku injury came less than 10 minutes into the game. The striker was carried off on a stretcher and wearing an oxygen mask after a stoppage of around five minutes. Marcus Rashford came on in his place.



Saints boss Mauricio Pellegrino made a big call by dropping goalkeeper Fraser Forster.



Forster's replacement Alex McCarthy looked confident as he made his first Premier League appearance for almost two years, but he was fortunate not to concede early on to Lukaku. The £75million striker headed over from seven yards after being picked out by Juan Mata.



It proved Lukaku's only significant involvement, but Southampton went close soon after as Sofiane Boufal beat the offside trap and pulled the ball back through a crowded area to James Ward-Prowse.



Ward-Prowse made a good connection, but David de Gea saved well to his left.



The atmosphere fell flat as the first half wore on with neither side able to fully impose themselves.



United had the better of the openings, but were wasteful in possession and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, back in the starting line-up for the first time since November 5, was particularly culpable.

Shane Long being challenged by Nemanja Matic in the 0-0 draw at Old Trafford on Saturday evening

On the occasion Mkhitaryan did deliver a good cross, Lingard headed narrowly wide.



Saints also survived a penalty appeal for handball against Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, as well as the one against Yoshida, while McCarthy saved from Mata and Nemanja Matic.



At the other end Ward-Prowse forced De Gea to save from a free-kick and an unmarked Hoedt headed wide following a corner.



Shane Long looked set to end a goal drought stretching back to February early in the second half, but De Gea saved with his feet.

Despite failing to score once again, Long gave an industrious and hard-running performance and was applauded off by the away support when substituted for Manolo Gabbiadini with 12 minutes remaining.



Mourinho began to get frustrated and shouted angrily at fourth official Bobby Madley after apparently disagreeing with a decision.



His team struggled to match that fire, but Ashley Young went close with a free-kick deflected narrowly wide.

United applied near constant pressure in the closing stages, but Saints managed to hold firm.



Pogba did tap the ball into the net from close range after a goalmouth scramble, but the flag was raised for offside.