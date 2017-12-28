Former Dundalk midfielder Darren Meenan is ready to sign for Belgian fourth-division side RWD Molenbeek (RWDM 47) after being released by Shamrock Rovers.

Meenan won three league titles on the bounce with the Lilywhites before moving on to Tallaght last year.

The 31-year-old was a free agent and had been considering his options when RWDM 47 came calling, and he told the Irish Daily Mirror that it was too good an offer to turn down.

"Financially it's very good," he said.

"I've two kids and a house to support. I met Irish clubs but financially it wasn't worth it as you'd need a job to go with it."

He's flown to Brussels to wrap up the deal and become accustomed with his new surroundings.

RWDM 47 are top of the Belgian Second Amateur Division, the country's fourth tier of soccer.