Hibernian left Tynecastle with a sense of injustice after seeing an early strike from Oli Shaw not given as the Edinburgh derby against Hearts ended goalless.

The visitors thought they had taken the lead on six minutes when a close-range effort from Shaw came back off the underside of the crossbar and looked to have bounced over the line, but was not given by the officials.

Neither side was able to conjure a breakthrough, with Hearts goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin touching the ball away from Paul Hanlon as the Hibs defender looked set to head in a late winner.

Hibs remain in fourth place, five points clear of their city rivals.

90'| ABE 1-0 PAR #DonsLIVE

The Dons pick up the three points after a hard-fought win. Adam Rooney's goal is enough to see off Thistle! #COYR pic.twitter.com/8W6j5NG2xE — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) December 27, 2017

Aberdeen closed the gap on leaders Celtic back down to eight points after a 1-0 win over Partick Thistle at Pittodrie.

The Dons, showing three changes from Saturday's defeat at Celtic, had the ball in the net after 26 minutes when Adam Rooney converted following a corner, but the goal was ruled out for a foul.

Rooney, though, did get his goal just after the hour when he slotted in after good work from Ryan Christie, which proved enough for victory over Thistle, who drop to the bottom of the table as a result.

FT: #RangersFC 2:0 Motherwell (Wilson 57' Morelos 76')



Goals from Danny Wilson on his birthday and a thirteenth of the season for Alfredo Morelos give the Gers all three points at Ibrox. pic.twitter.com/hgtacNpYMi — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) December 27, 2017

Rangers warmed up for Sunday's Old Firm derby with a 2-0 home win against Motherwell.

Interim manager Graeme Murty had made five changes from the defeat at Kilmarnock, but was forced into a substitution late in the first half when midfielder Ryan Jack was taken off on a stretcher with what looked to be a serious knee injury.

Rangers went ahead five minutes into the second half when defender Danny Wilson, celebrating his 26th birthday, lashed home an angled finish following a corner.

Alfredo Morelos secured the points for the hosts when the striker sprung the offside trap with 14 minutes left.

Relegation-battlers Ross County recovered from conceding an early goal to draw 1-1 against St Johnstone in Dingwall.

The visitors got off to a flying start when on-loan Colchester forward Denny Johnstone headed them in front after just 75 seconds.

After St Johnstone had seen another goal from Steven MacLean ruled out for offside, County equalised in the 54th minute.

Alex Schalk converted from the penalty spot after Chris Eagles had been fouled by Joe Shaughnessy.

Schalk later saw an effort come back off the post and Saints keeper Zander Clark produced some fine saves as County had to make do with a point, which was enough to lift them off the bottom.

Hamilton's match against Kilmarnock at the SuperSeal Stadium was called off at 6.25pm after the artificial pitch was deemed unplayable because of the freezing conditions in Lanarkshire.