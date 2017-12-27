Newcastle's Republic of Ireland defender Ciaran Clark has his sights set on stopping Manchester City's record-breaking run in the Premier League tonight (7.45pm).

Unbeaten City's outstanding season continued on Saturday as they chalked up a 17th successive league victory by beating Bournemouth 4-0 at the Etihad Stadium.

That left Pep Guardiola's side with a commanding lead at the top of the table at the season's halfway point and with a remarkable 60 goals to their name.

Newcastle won for the first time in 10 Premier League games with a 3-2 success at West Ham at the weekend.

And Clark hopes the Magpies can take confidence from that win ahead of the daunting task of facing City at St James' Park on Wednesday.

"We know it's going to be tough against City, they're an unbelievable side which they've shown all season," the 28-year-old said.

"But we'll go out there and give it our best shot and then who knows what might happen. Hopefully we can be the team that stops their run.

"It is going to be hard work, for a start, and concentration. They've obviously spent a lot of money on talent and they've obviously got loads of talented players, the squad they've got is unbelievable."

Clark told Newcastle's official website: "Hopefully we can take the confidence from the game at West Ham into the City game and who knows what can happen.

"When you play against teams like City you know they are going to create chances. It is going to be one of those games that if we can keep it tight and then create a couple of chances then we can catch them by surprise, maybe."

Newcastle will have midfielder Jonjo Shelvey available after suspension against the Premier League leaders.

The midfield duo of Mikel Merino and Isaac Hayden, who sat out the win at West Ham with knocks, will be assessed, but full-back Jesus Gamez (ankle surgery) and striker Aleksandar Mitrovic (back) are still out.

Meanwhile, Vincent Kompany has warned his team-mates that they cannot afford to rest on their huge Premier League lead.

The City captain knows from personal experience that big advantages can quickly evaporate.

Admittedly, the Belgian's memories of such scenarios are positive having been the leader of the City side that overcame an eight-point deficit to beat Manchester United to the crown in the 2012 run-in.

But Kompany insists the chasing pack should not be written off.

The Belgium defender said: "I don't know if everyone will remember but it was six games left and we were eight points behind, so that's why I am always the first to come in and say, 'No guys, we can't really take the foot off the gas'. I really don't want that.

"We push, we push, we push, and no-one has the right to let their performance down or their guard down."

City look completely at ease but their position is a relatively unfamiliar one for the club. As well as the dramatic last-gasp success of 2012, their last title in 2014 also came about as they overhauled Liverpool in the closing weeks - only sure of the title on the final day of the season.

"It's the first time we have been ahead like this," said Kompany. "Honestly, I don't feel too much difference, but it's a bit too early to draw any conclusions.

"But I do feel like we have been in much more high-pressure environments, (like) when we had to play United and we were three points behind. Those are the games that are completely different to any others you will play in your life.

"But at this moment in time we have got the chance. We are in a position where we can just focus on our football, not anything else, and winning the game and having the performance at the same time. It's a bit different, but the desire to win is there."