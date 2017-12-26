Harry Kane said it was a "great feeling" to break Alan Shearer's record for the most Premier League goals in a calendar year in Tottenham's 5-2 win against Southampton at Wembley.

The England international surpassed Alan Shearer's 22-year-old record with a simple header and tapped in a 38th league goal of 2017 before half-time.

Kane completed his sixth league hat-trick of the year - and second in as many games - with an impudent finish to add to goals from Dele Alli and Son Heung-min.

The striker told Sky Sports: "It was hard not to think about it going into the game being level.

"As always I wanted to win the game first and foremost but of course I wanted to score as a striker. To get that goal early on and get that record was a great feeling and I could enjoy the rest of the game.

"This year I would say physically I have improved, recovery from games, getting ready, we have such a busy schedule. Just making sure I'm ready for each game, eating right, recovering right with ice baths. I feel really good. I feel sharp and at my best.

"Just getting more experience should make me a better player anyway."

On the part played by his Spurs team-mates, Kane added: "When we are in that form and we've got everyone running forward and quick passes, one-twos, we are a hard team to stop.

"I said to the lads before the game to try and set me up and they all did that so I'll have to take them out to dinner or something."

When asked for his favourite goals of the year, Kane said: "I liked the second one against Huddersfield from outside the box with the left foot, that was nice.

"That third goal today was good, the third goal against Burnley I think summed up how I play with the tackle and then the touch and finish so there's been some good goals but hopefully some better ones in 2018."