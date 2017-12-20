Peru captain Paolo Guerrero will be available for the 2018 World Cup after FIFA reduced his drugs ban to six months.

The former Bayern Munich and Hamburg striker was provisionally suspended by FIFA on November 3 after testing positive for cocaine metabolite benzoylecgonine and handed a 12-month suspension on 7 December.

An appeal was launched by the 33-year-old and that has now been partially upheld, with the governing body announcing in a statement that a six-month suspension will be imposed from 3 November, potentially allowing Guerrero to represent his country in Russia in the summer.

"On 20 December 2017, the FIFA Appeal Committee decided to partially uphold the appeal lodged by the Peruvian international player Paolo Guerrero," read the statement.

"The decision rendered by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee on 7 December suspending the player for one year was therefore partially set aside and the initial period of ineligibility of one year imposed against the player has been reduced to six months.

"The FIFA Appeal Committee after taking into account all the circumstances of the case, in particular the degree of fault of the player, considered a six-month period of ineligibility to be a proportionate sanction."

Guerrero had violated Article 6 of the governing body's anti-doping regulations, thus contravening Article 63 of the FIFA disciplinary code.

Guerrero was tested after Peru's World Cup qualifier against Argentina on October 5, a match that finished goalless in Buenos Aires.

As a result of his provisional suspension he missed Peru's World Cup qualifying play-offs against New Zealand, yet the South Americans prevailed in his absence to reach next year's finals in Russia.

Guerrero has 86 caps for his country, scoring 32 goals.