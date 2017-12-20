Swansea have sacked manager Paul Clement with the club rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table.

Clement, 45, had been under increasing pressure and the Swans have confirmed his departure after Monday night's 3-1 defeat at Everton left them four points adrift of safety.

Swansea have lost all but two of their last 10 league games and have registered just 12 points from their opening 18 fixtures.

Former Real Madrid assistant coach Clement had been at Swansea for a year but leaves, along with his assistants, with the club bottom of the table.

"To change the manager, especially at only the halfway point of the season, is the last thing we wanted to do as a club," said chairman Huw Jenkins.

"We had three different managers last season and as a result, we all wanted to give Paul as much time as possible to turn things around.

"But we felt we couldn’t leave it any longer and needed to make a change to give us the best chance of an uplift and a turnaround in fortunes with the club bottom of the Premier League.

"Paul has been at the club for 12 months and what he achieved in the second half of last season to keep us in the top flight was a tremendous feat. For that, and his effort and commitment this season, it goes without saying that the club thanks him for his work, together with Nigel (Gibbs) and Karl (Halabi)."