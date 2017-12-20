Celtic have announced the signing of centre-back Marvin Compper from RB Leipzig.

The 32-year-old German international has signed a two-and-a-half year deal and will officially join the Scottish champions on 1 January.

Compper told Celtic TV: "When I first heard of Celtic's interest I was immediately very keen and eager to come."

Compper will be paraded at half-time during Celtic's Ladbrokes Premiership match against Partick Thistle on Wednesday night.

He has previously played in his homeland for Borussia Monchengladbach and Hoffenheim, as well as Serie A side Fiorentina.

Compper admitted the appeal of winning silverware influenced his decision, saying: "They are a club who play for titles and that is something which has been lacking throughout my career.

"I was playing in good teams but never won a title. This is something I'm really looking forward to, having the possibility to play in big games for big wins. Celtic is a club that is always going for the big wins.

"I've played in important games in Italy and Germany. I was in a cup final in Italy and we lost, unfortunately, but I hope I can add silverware to my career here.

"Celtic are obviously one of the biggest clubs in the world. The tradition, history and the incredible supporters are what have stood out to me.

"They are a very big name, even in Germany. Everyone in Germany knows about the ambience in the stadium and it's seen as a football-crazy place. Celtic is a big name not only in Germany but worldwide."