The fixtures for the 2018 SSE Airtricity League season have been confirmed.

The 2018 season will open with a Dublin Derby as Bohemians host Shamrock Rovers at Dalymount Park on Friday, 16 February.

Premier Division champions and FAI Cup holders Cork City are set to travel to St Patrick’s Athletic, with last season’s runners-up Dundalk facing Bray Wanderers.

Newly promoted Waterford will start their campaign against Derry City at the Regional Sports Centre while Sligo Rovers host Limerick.

The First Division season is set to begin a week later on Friday, 23 February as Galway United host local rivals Athlone Town at Eamonn Deacy Park.

Drogheda United and Finn Harps, who were both relegated from the Premier Division last season, will face each other at United Park whilst Shelbourne travel to UCD.

Pat Devlin's Cabinteely side will host Wexford at Stradbrook whilst Cobh Ramblers travel to Longford Town on Saturday, February 24 to complete the opening weekend of the First Division.

A new format sees additional play-off games in the First Division next season.

The second, third and fourth-placed clubs will go into the promotion/relegation play-offs at the end of the season.

The team which finishes fourth will play the team which finishes third and the winner of that tie will face the team which finishes second. The winner of that tie will then play the team which finishes ninth in the Premier Division in the final promotion/relegation play-off, with all play-offs played over two legs.

The FAI Cup final will be played on Sunday, 4 November and the EA Sports Cup final will be played on Saturday 15 September.

The President's Cup final between Dundalk and Cork City will take at Oriel Park on Sunday 11 February, with kick-off at 2pm.

