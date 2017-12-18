Crystal Palace midfielder Jason Puncheon has been charged with assault and having a weapon after a fight erupted in the street near a nightclub.

Puncheon was arrested in the early hours of Sunday morning and taken into custody after officers were called to the disturbance in Church Street, Reigate, Surrey Police said.

The 31-year-old had reportedly been partying with friends at the nearby Mishiko nightclub beforehand.

A police spokesman said: "Jason Puncheon, 31, of Kingswood, has been charged with a Section 4 public order offence - causing fear or provocation of violence, possession of an offensive weapon and common assault."

According to The Sun, the nightclub issued a statement which said Puncheon attended the venue with friends but, after it had closed, door staff intervened in a fight in the street some 50 metres away and police were called.

A police spokesman confirmed officers attended an incident at 2.20am but would not disclose further details.

Puncheon was released on bail and is due to appear at Guildford Magistrates' Court on 5 January.