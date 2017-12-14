Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has been asked by the FA to provide his observations relating to comments he made ahead of last week's clash with Manchester City, the governing body has announced.

Runaway Premier League leaders City opened up an 11-point gap over second-placed United with their 2-1 weekend win.

Victory sparked mass celebrations from City, and United are understood to have taken exception to how their visitors conducted themselves in and around the dressing room area.

Milk and water are claimed to have been thrown at United boss Jose Mourinho after a reported confrontation with City goalkeeper Ederson, leading to an alleged altercation involving up to 20 players and staff in a crowded corridor.

Both clubs have been given until 6pm on Friday to provide observations on the alleged fracas.

Mourinho stood his ground when pressed on the matter at the media conference ahead of Wednesday night's Premier League match against Bournemouth.

"The only thing I can say is that for me it was just a question of diversity - diversity in behaviours, diversity in education. Just that and nothing more than that," he said.

"The diversity of behaviour, of opinion, of education."

He added: "You know, what we did in the Arsenal stadium (after winning 3-1 their earlier this month) it was completely diverse.

"What we did, what happened after that match, the way we behaved as winners... but no problem."